Jets' Jonotthan Harrison: Re-signs with Jets
Harrison re-signed to a one-year deal with the Jets on Wednesday, Manish Mehta of The New York Daily News reports.
Harrison was a depth lineman in his first season with the Jets, but was able to get some solid offensive reps the final two weeks of the season. His return gives the Jets a solid backup offensive tackle who also can serve on special teams.
