Harrison (hand) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Harrison failed to practice Thursday and Friday while nursing the hand injury and wasn't able to make enough progress in time to dress for the Week 10 matchup. A reserve lineman for the Jets, Harrison probably won't be in line for many snaps once he recovers from the injury.

