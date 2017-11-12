Jets' Jonotthan Harrison: Ruled out Sunday
Harrison (hand) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Harrison failed to practice Thursday and Friday while nursing the hand injury and wasn't able to make enough progress in time to dress for the Week 10 matchup. A reserve lineman for the Jets, Harrison probably won't be in line for many snaps once he recovers from the injury.
More News
-
Jets' Jonotthan Harrison: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Jets' Jonotthan Harrison: Out with concussion•
-
Colts move around offensive linemen at OTAs•
-
Colts' Khaled Homes, Jonotthan Harrison ready for center battle•
-
Colts have 10 former OL starters on roster•
-
Colts unveil inactives list for Sunday's AFC Championship Game•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...