Jets' Jordan Jenkins: Back in action Thursday
Jenkins (shoulder) notched one tackle for a loss during Thursday's preseason game against the Giants.
Jenkins appears to have fully recovered from the shoulder injury that kept him limited through spring workouts. The fourth-year pro is expected to start for the Jets' revamped defensive front.
