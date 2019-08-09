Jenkins (shoulder) notched one tackle for a loss during Thursday's preseason game against the Giants.

Jenkins appears to have fully recovered from the shoulder injury that kept him limited through spring workouts. The fourth-year pro is expected to start for the Jets' revamped defensive front.

