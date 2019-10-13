Jets' Jordan Jenkins: Back in action
Jenkins (calf) will play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
The 25-year-old has missed the last two games with the injury, but will finally make his return to the field. He's played a total of 52 snaps on defense to this point in the season, and it's unclear what sort of role the Jets will give Jenkins for his first game back in three weeks.
