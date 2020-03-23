Jenkins has signed a one-year, $5 million deal to remain with the Jets, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Per Mehta, the Patriots and Ravens were also in the mix, but the outside linebacker preferred to return to the Jets in order to play under the coaching of Gregg Williams once again. The 2016 third-rounder logged 32 tackles to go along with a career and team-high eight sacks in 14 games last season.