Jenkins (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.

The Jets will likely be without C.J. Mosley (hamstring) as well. This matchup will be difficult for the Jets without Jenkins or Mosley, as the Patriots rank fifth in the league with 422 total yards per game while turning the ball over just once.

