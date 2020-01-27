Play

Jenkins recorded eight sacks and 32 tackles in 2019.

Jenkins set a new career high in the sack department, besting his 2018 total by one. The outside linebacker has grown from a dependable edge-setter to a legitimate pass rushing threat, so the Jets will likely need to pay a hefty price to retain Jenkins' services moving forward. The 2016 third-rounder will be a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

