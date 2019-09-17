Play

Jenkins (calf) is week-to-week after leaving Monday's game versus the Browns early, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With a shortened recovery schedule ahead of Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Jenkins isn't expected to be ready in time. He's been off to a strong start this year with a sack and a forced fumble, so his practice status should still be monitored. However, it's more likely Tarell Basham is starting at outside linebacker in Week 3.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories