Jets' Jordan Jenkins: Considered week-to-week
Jenkins (calf) is week-to-week after leaving Monday's game versus the Browns early, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
With a shortened recovery schedule ahead of Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Jenkins isn't expected to be ready in time. He's been off to a strong start this year with a sack and a forced fumble, so his practice status should still be monitored. However, it's more likely Tarell Basham is starting at outside linebacker in Week 3.
