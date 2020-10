Jenkins suffered a rib injury during Sunday's loss to the Bills and likely will miss practices this week, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

There doesn't appear to be major concern about Jenkins' status for the upcoming game against the Chiefs, but it'll depend on how he responds to practice this week. The 26-year-old has generated just nine tackles and a sack through seven games this season. Bryce Hager is in line for first-team reps until Jenkins can return.