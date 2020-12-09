Jenkins (shoulder) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins has dealt with the shoulder injury during the season already, so it appears the issue continues to bother him. The Georgia product has been strong in a starting role the past four games, racking up 23 tackles (nine solo) and a sack over that span. If he's forced to miss Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Frankie Luvu or Bryce Hager could be in line for a starting role.

