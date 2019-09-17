Jenkins suffered a calf injury during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Browns and is doubtful to return, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Jenkins appeared visually frustrated after exiting the game mid-way through the first quarter. The fourth-year linebacker is one of the Jets' most productive pass rushers, so depth players Tarell Basham and Frankie Luvu will aim to step up and put pressure on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield if Jenkins remains out.