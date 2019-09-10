Jenkins made three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills.

Jenkins played a pass-rushing role in the season opener, working on 41 70 defensive snaps (59 percent). He made the most of his opportunities as he tries to build on last year's seven sacks. Look for Jenkins to carry this momentum into Week 2's matchup against the Browns and QB Baker Mayfield, who was sacked five times in Week 1.

