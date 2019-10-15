Jenkins finished with two tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

In his return following a two-game absence due to a calf injury, Jenkins saw a season-high 55 snaps in Sunday's win and came away with a sack for his efforts. He and the Jets now must get set to take on New England next week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories