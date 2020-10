The Jets have given Jenkins (shoulder) a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Jenkins has been nursing a shoulder injury. He ended up playing through the issue in last Thursday's game against the Broncos but it is still hindering him. Thus, he is looking like a game-time decision Sunday. Frankie Luvu and Jordan Willis would be next in line to get snaps at outside linebacker in his absence if he is not given the green light.