Jets' Jordan Jenkins: Listed as questionable
Jenkins (calf) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Jenkins has missed the last two games with the injury, but he's been able to practice this week, which is an encouraging sign. He totaled seven sacks last season and has one in two appearances in 2019.
