Jenkins (calf) recorded one solo tackle and one sack during Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.

Jenkins brought down an opposing quarterback for the second time this season during Sunday's embarrassing loss, a poor consolation for the Jets. The starting linebacker was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a calf issue, so the extent of his participation will be worth monitoring ahead of Week 10's tilt against the Giants.

