Jenkins (calf) is not practicing Thursday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Jenkins continues to nurse the calf injury that kept him sidelined Week 3 against New England. With C.J. Mosley (groin) also managing an injury, the Jets could be forced to enter Sunday's matchup against Philadelphia with a depleted linebacker corps.

