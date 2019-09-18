Play

Jenkins (calf) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

It was reported Tuesday that Jenkins would be week-to-week with the calf injury he suffered in Monday's game against the Browns. With that, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Jenkins was held out of Sunday's game against the Patriots, but more clarity on that should come based on his participation Thursday and Friday this week.

