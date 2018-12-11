Jets' Jordan Jenkins: Not practicing Tuesday
Jenkins (ankle) was not spotted at practice Tuesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Jenkins left Sunday's contest against Buffalo due to the ankle injury, but was able to re-enter and finish the game. As evidenced by this news, there is some cause for concern with the ankle injury. If Jenkins can't suit up in Week 15, Brandon Copeland could see an increased snap count.
