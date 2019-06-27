Jenkins was limited with a shoulder injury during spring workouts, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The severity of Jenkins' situation isn't known and it's not clear if this injury is related to the shoulder injury he dealt with in the middle of last season. Hopefully, he'll be fully ready to go in time for training camp. The contract-year linebacker is coming off a career-high seven sacks in 2018 and could benefit from the addition of the No. 3 overall pick, Quinnen Williams.