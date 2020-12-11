Jenkins (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Jenkins' shoulder injury will force him to miss his first game of the season, making Bryce Hager and Frankie Luvu candidates to handle increased roles. Coach Adam Gase hinted earlier this week that Jenkins had a chance to play, so it's possible that he could only require a one-game absence.
