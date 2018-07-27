Jets' Jordan Jenkins: Practicing Friday
Jenkins (shoulder) took part in Friday's practice session, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Jenkins didn't take part in team drills during spring due to a shoulder injury, but the extended rest during the summer looks to have facilitated his recovery. A report in early June suggested the issue could force him out of portions of training camp. His return to practice Friday is certainly a good sign, suggesting he should be fine when the regular season starts up in September.
