Jenkins (shoulder) took part in Friday's practice session, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins didn't take part in team drills during spring due to a shoulder injury, but the extended rest during the summer looks to have facilitated his recovery. A report in early June suggested the issue could force him out of portions of training camp. His return to practice Friday is certainly a good sign, suggesting he should be fine when the regular season starts up in September.

