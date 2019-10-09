Jenkins (calf) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Jenkins missed the last two games with the calf issue and Wednesday represents his first practice participation since suffering the injury Sept. 16 against the Browns. The 25-year-old's status for Week 6 will remain questionable at best until he's able to put in a full practice.

