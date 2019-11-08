Play

Jenkins (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants.

Jenkins is nursing a calf injury sustained during Week 9's loss to the Dolphins. With C.J. Mosley (groin) ruled out and Neville Hewitt (neck/knee) listed as doubtful, his absence would be another notable blow for the Jets' linebacker corps.

