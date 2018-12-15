Jets' Jordan Jenkins: Ready to roll for Week 14
Jenkins (ankle/shoulder) will play Saturday against the Texans.
Jenkins received a questionable designation on the Jets' final injury report, but he will indeed suit up for the contest. There's no reason to believe he will be limited or on a snap count.
