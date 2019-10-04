Play

Jenkins (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Jenkins was unable to practice this week coming out of the Week 4 bye and will miss his second consecutive game. The 25-year-old sustained the calf injury Week 2 against the Browns and has no official timeline for his return.

