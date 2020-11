Jenkins recorded nine tackles (two solo), half a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers.

Jenkins set a new season high for tackles, topping his previous high-water mark by four. He split a sack with Nathan Shepherd on Los Angeles' opening drive, but Jenkins is still having a quiet season rushing the passer. Jenkins has just 1.5 sacks after racking up seven in 2018 and eight last season.