Jenkins (shoulder) is active for the Jets' Thursday night game against the Broncos.
The 26-year-old linebacker was held to limited participation in practice on a short week, but the Jets' training staff has evidently seen enough from Jenkins pre-game to determine him active for this matchup between 0-3 teams. Jenkins has one sack in three appearances this year after posting seven-plus sacks each of the past two seasons. Jeff Driskel absorbed five sacks last week for the Broncos against Tampa Bay, though Brett Rypien (sacked once on 10 dropbacks himself against the Buccaneers) will earn his first career start Thursday night.