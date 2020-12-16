The Jets placed Jenkins (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Jenkins missed last week's loss to the Seahawks with the shoulder injury, but as evidenced by this news, he won't return this season as he's forced to miss at least the next three games. The Georgia product had a decent season at linebacker in 2020, accumulating 32 tackles (15 solo), two sacks and a forced fumble through 12 games. With Jenkins sidelined, Frankie Luvu and Tarell Basham assume starting roles at outside linebacker.