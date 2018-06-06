Jenkins is dealing with a shoulder injury that may keep him out of training camp, Manish Mehta of New York Daily News reports.

Jenkins has sat out of all team drills through OTAs thus far, and he's been working into special teams drills sparingly. When asked if Jenkins would be ready for training camp, head coach Todd Bowles gave an unimposing, "We'll see." The 23-year-old has been a mainstay on the Jets' defense, racking up 90 tackles (55 solo) and 5.5 sacks while starting 30 consecutive games since his rookie season in 2016. The Jets brought in few threatening reinforcements to the linebackers corps this offseason, so even if Jenkins isn't ready for training camp his starting job should be secured.