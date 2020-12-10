Jenkins (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Coach Adam Gase said he "wouldn't be surprised" if Jenkins manages to suit up for Sunday's road game against the Seahawks, but he did note that the starting linebacker is in "a lot of pain." Given that he's missed two straight practices, Jenkins will likely need to practice in at least some capacity Friday for any chance of suiting up Week 14.
