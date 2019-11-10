Play

Jenkins (calf) is active for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Jenkins' availability is a notable boost to the Jets' linebacker corps, with C.J. Mosley (groin) and Neville Hewitt (neck) both inactive. The fourth-year pro will draw his usual start opposite Brandon Copeland.

