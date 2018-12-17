Jets' Jordan Jenkins: Tallies seventh sack
Jenkins' lone tackle in Saturday's 29-22 loss to the Texans was a sack.
Jenkins played only 21 of 53 defensive snaps while Brandon Copeland and Frankie Luva saw 32 and 30 snaps, respectively. Jenkins has topped four tackles only once this season and his inconsistent snap count makes him an inadvisable option for IDP purposes.
