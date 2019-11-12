Play

Jenkins recorded two sacks and a pass defensed across 43 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Heading into the contest, Jenkins was questionable with a calf injury, but the ailment didn't appear to slow down the linebacker at all. He managed to play in 60 percent of the defensive snaps and notched his first two-sack game of the season, bringing his season-total to five.

