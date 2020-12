Coach Adam Gase said Thursday that Jenkins (shoulder) will require surgery to address his injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins is already on IR for the final three weeks of the season, but the news that he'll need surgery could impact his stock in free agency. The 2016 third-round pick had his sack totals decrease from eight to two from 2019 to 2020, but he notched 32 solo tackles both seasons. Through 12 games in 2019, he also had one defended pass and a forced fumble.