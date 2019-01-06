Leggett finished the 2018 season with 14 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

A knee injury kept Leggett from suiting up in his first year after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, so this season represented his first taste of NFL action. He appears destined to remain behind fellow youngster Chris Herndon on the tight end depth chart for years to come.

More News
Our Latest Stories