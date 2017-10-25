Leggett (knee) did not participate at the Jets' practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Leggett looked fully healthy last week with a couple of full practices before his knee swelled up and forced him to sit Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The rookie fifth-round pick, who has yet to make his NFL debut, would likely need to string together multiple full practices before being able to play at this point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories