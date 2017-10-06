Jets' Jordan Leggett: Expects season debut Sunday
Leggett (knee) practiced without limitations Friday and is in line to play Sunday against the Browns.
The rookie fifth-round pick has been kept out of the first four weeks of action with this knee injury. He missed opportunities to play significant snaps with top tight ends Austin Seferian-Jenkins (suspension) and Eric Tomlinson (elbow) both missing two games through the first four weeks. Leggett is lined up as the No. 3 tight end and how the Jets deploy him is still up in the air.
