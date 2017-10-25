Leggett (knee) didn't participate during the Jets' practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Leggett logged a couple of full practices last week before his knee swelled up and forced him to sit out Sunday's game against the Dolphins. At this point, the rookie fifth-round pick, who has yet to make his NFL debut, would likely need to string together multiple full practices before being able to play.

