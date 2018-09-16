Jets' Jordan Leggett: Inactive Sunday
Leggett (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Leggett won't suit up in Week 2 as Neal Sterling, Chris Herndon and Eric Tomlinson handle the duties at tight end.
