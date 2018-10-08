Jets' Jordan Leggett: Just one target in Week 5
Leggett secured his lone target for a 10-yard catch in Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver.
Without Neal Sterling (concussion), the tight end position has gone back to being a black hole for the Jets (Leggett's Week 4 touchdown notwithstanding). Leggett's pass-catching ability gives him an iota of dynasty league value, but redraft owners can safely pass on the 23-year-old Clemson product.
