Leggett secured his lone target for a 10-yard catch in Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver.

Without Neal Sterling (concussion), the tight end position has gone back to being a black hole for the Jets (Leggett's Week 4 touchdown notwithstanding). Leggett's pass-catching ability gives him an iota of dynasty league value, but redraft owners can safely pass on the 23-year-old Clemson product.

More News
Our Latest Stories