Jets' Jordan Leggett: Keeps watching practice
Leggett (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
This is the fourth straight regular-season injury report Leggett is on. He's still looking for his NFL debut, but Will Tye will continue to fill in for him if he can't play Sunday against the Jaguars.
