Jets' Jordan Leggett: Limited in practice
Leggett (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Leggett appears to have picked up a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Titans. If he were to miss any time, Eric Tomlinson would serve as the top backup to starting tight end Chris Herndon.
