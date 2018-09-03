Jets' Jordan Leggett: Makes 53-man roster
Leggett was one of four tight ends to make New York's 53-man roster following Saturday's round of cuts.
Leggett beat out Clive Walford for a roster spot, joining Chris Herndon, Eric Tomlinson and Neal Sterling. The 2017 fifth-rounder is said to have decent pass-catching skills, but he hasn't had much of a chance to display them thus far after missing his entire rookie season with a knee injury.
