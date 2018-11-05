Jets' Jordan Leggett: Makes one catch in Week 9
Leggett caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to Miami.
Leggett's season high in yardage remains a paltry 13. He has fallen far behind promising rookie Chris Herndon in the tight end rotation.
