Leggett (undisclosed) played 15 offensive snaps in Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to Washington, but he wasn't targeted.

Leggett has a golden opportunity to serve as New York's top receiving threat at the tight end position, but nothing about his preseason thus far indicates he's up to the task. He'll look to turn things around in next week's regular season dress rehearsal.

