Leggett (undisclosed) isn't practicing Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Leggett came out to the field dressed in pads, but he'll be held out of practice for a second straight day, working with the training staff instead of his teammates. He'll likely be sidelined for Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, missing out on an opportunity to make his mark in the wide-open competition for playing time at tight end. Chris Herndon and Eric Tomlinson are also in the mix to earn regular snaps.

