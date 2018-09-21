Jets' Jordan Leggett: Plays 19 snaps in loss
Leggett failed to catch his lone target in Thursday's 21-17 loss to the Browns.
Leggett has all the opportunity he could dream of with Neal Sterling (concussion) sidelined and rookie Chris Herndon floundering, yet the 2017 fifth-rounder is barely earning himself playing time. In this game, Leggett played just 19 of a possible 63 offensive snaps. Until he starts to see the field more, it's hard to expect meaningful contributions.
