Leggett failed to catch his lone target in Thursday's 21-17 loss to the Browns.

Leggett has all the opportunity he could dream of with Neal Sterling (concussion) sidelined and rookie Chris Herndon floundering, yet the 2017 fifth-rounder is barely earning himself playing time. In this game, Leggett played just 19 of a possible 63 offensive snaps. Until he starts to see the field more, it's hard to expect meaningful contributions.

