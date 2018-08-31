Leggett played deep into the fourth quarter of Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Leggett's presence on the field at the end of the game suggests he's missed out on his shot at the starting job and is actually more likely to fall off the roster entirely. Rookie fourth-round pick Chris Herndon is on track to serve as New York's top pass-catching tight end at the beginning of the regular season.