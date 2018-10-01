Leggett caught three of four targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Jacksonville.

Leggett's two-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter was the first of his career, and that play made it a two-possession game at the time. With rookie Chris Herndon failing to make much of an impression and Neal Sterling still sidelined by a concussion, Leggett is probably the most dangerous pass-catcher New York can trot out at the tight end position right now. He'll look to build off this effort in Week 5 against the Broncos.